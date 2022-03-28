Education CS Prof. George Magoha has released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

At a press briefing on Monday at Mitihani House, Prof. Magoha stated that Magata Bruce Mackenzie from Gilgil Hills Academy emerged as the top candidate.

The CS further named the top 10 candidates in the exam detailing that only 3 marks separated the candidates.

The top 10 candidates are as follows:

Magata Bruce Mackenzie – 428 marks Gilgil Hills Academy Momanyi Ashley Kerubo – 427 marks Makini School Kuoma Charity Buyanzi – 426 marks Holy Family Misikhu Girls Primary School Mbugua Sharon Wairimu – 426 marks Emmanuel Springs Muteti Shantel Ndinda – 426 marks Kitengela International School Stanley Otieno Omondi – 426 marks Rofin Field Junior School Wekesa Naomi – 426 marks Whitestar Academy Kimani Ethan Karuga – 426 marks Stepping Stones Preparatory Njeru Joel Musyoka – 425 marks Nyagwa Primary Muriuki Victor – 425 marks PCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary school Diana Rose Natola – 425 marks Fesbeth Kakamega Kaderia Emmanuel Munene – 425 marks New Bambini Emmanuel Kiplagat Ngetich – 425 marks Moi Kabarak George Morris Otieno – 425 marks Hill School

Meanwhile, speaking before the release of the results, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) CEO Dr. John Onsati assured Kenyans that the council has put in place measures to deliver the remaining national exams.

“We have been reviewing the process to ensure credible examinations are delivered. This being an electioneering year, Knec has put all measures to deliver the remaining national examinations scheduled for November this year,” Dr. Onsati stated.

A total of 1,225,507 candidates sat for the 2021 KCPE examination with CS Magoha revealing that the general performance improved.

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

KCPE 2021 Results-List of Top 10 Candidates Nationally