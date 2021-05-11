Death Announcement for Margaret Nyambura Magu of Kennesaw, Georgia

Death Announcement for Margaret Nyambura Magu of Kennesaw, Georgia

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Margaret Nyambura Magu, which occurred on May 6th 2021 in Kennesaw, Georgia after a short illness.

She was wife to the late Joseph Magu Gitau. Mother to Jane Njoroge- Kenya. George “Willy” Magu – Kennesaw, the late Lucy Thotho, Tony Mag – Acworth, Pastor Lawrence Magu – Kenya, Milliam Magu-Marietta, Allan Njoroge Magu-   Acworth. Mother in Law to Mercy Magu – Kennesaw, Rebecca Njuguna – Acworth. Margaret Gachara – Kenya, Josephine Wambui Magu – Acworth.

There will be prayers at KACC on the following days:

  • Wednesday, May 12th at 7pm at KACC Church.
  • Friday, May 14th. at 7pmat  KACC Church.

Memorial Service will take place on May 16th 3pm at KACC Church – 771 Elberta Dr, Marietta, GA 30066.

Please support and pray for the family as they prepare to travel and lay their departed Matriach in Kenya.

Financial support can be channeled via

  • Bank of America, Account # 003262605209 – Milliam Magu
  • Cashapp/Zelle: Milliam Magu 404 408 6848

Budget: $20,000

Contacts

  • George Magu: 404-697-5812
  • Tony Magu: 770-366-5004
  • Allan Magu: 770-596-7953
  • Mercy Magu: 678-231-8003

Death Announcement for Margaret Nyambura Magu of Kennesaw, Georgia

