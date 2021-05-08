DV-2022 Green Card Lottery Results Status Check Opens Today May 8th

The DV-2022 Green Card lottery (Diversity Visa) results will be available online starting today Saturday, May 8th, 2021

DV-2022 Entrants may enter their confirmation information through the link below starting at noon (EDT) on 8th May, 2021. The DV-2022 registration period opened on October 7th, 2020, and closed on November 10th, 2020. DV-2022 Entrants should keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2022.

DV-2021 Entrants have until September 30, 2021 to check the status of their entry through the website. The DV-2021 registration period was from October 2, 2019, until November 5, 2019.

Click the link below to check DV-2021 and DV-2020 Entrant Status. CHECK STATUS