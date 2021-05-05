How Ksh 10,000 Made Me a Land Owner in Kenya

Growing up, Francis desired to own land around Nairobi. However, amongst his worries was the fear of being duped in his search for a genuine piece of property.

His second fear was getting an affordable land from a genuine land selling company that could allow him to pay in instalments.

He heard an advertisement for a property for sale in Kangundo Road by Username Investments. came across a project on offer in Kangundo Road by Username Investments and his home ownership journey begun.

Viewing the Land

He contacted Username Investments and booked a site visit to go and see the exact location of the property in Kangundo.

Francis joined a site visit one Saturday morning and he noted that, “the location of the project was less than an hour’s drive from Nairobi CBD and less than 4kms from tarmac.

When we branched off Kangundo Road, I was amazed by the posh homes and estates that were already built and others were coming up.”

“It was a nice residential area with great proximity to tarmac. I could not imagine that an eighth acre was selling at Ksh 429,000, I thought it would cost millions but Username offered it at a very affordable price.”

“The property had an estate gate, a perimeter fence and the internal access roads were graded. The place was a perfect fit for my investment goals.”

The journey

Francis booked two plots with Ksh 10,000 each in Graceland Kangundo Road. Username Investments gave him a flexible payment plan where he could pay in a duration of 6 months.

This gave him confidence and he had no reason to wait longer. He began his home ownership journey that Saturday.

He signed an Offer Letter after booking the plots and also a Sale Agreement.

These documents gave him confidence that he was in a legally bidding agreement with Username Investments and that his interests were protected.

Challenges

When Covid-19 hit, he could no longer afford the agreed amount for the monthly instalments. He had opted to ask for a refund but realized he would lose an investment opportunity he had worked so hard to get. May be he may have spent the money within a few weeks.

Francis visited Username Offices in Westlands at Le’mac Building and renegotiated the instalments plan from the agreed 6 months to 9 months.

This was such a relief, as he could pay his monthly bills and also invest amidst a global pandemic. The good news is that he finished payments earlier than expected and signed a Title Transfer Form.

Title Deed Processing

A title deed is the ultimate proof of land ownership and Francis shares his title deed processing experience with Username.

“There were cases where my friends had previously invested elsewhere and they would complain when asked to pay extra title deed processing fees.

Therefore, I thought this would be the case with Username. However, my Relationship Manager kept assuring me that the price of the plot is inclusive of title processing fees.

True to his word, upon completion of payment, I received a text message after 3 months that my title deeds were ready for collection. This was a dream come true.

My dream of owning land around Nairobi area was fulfilled by Username Investments within a year”.

What next?

Francis now plans to build his home in the 2 plots. An investment journey that started with Ksh 10,000 has now given him a place to call home within Nairobi Metropolitan area

His Advice to Aspiring Investors

“There is no one time you will have enough money to invest. Start with what you have, identify an investment and a genuine investment partner who can walk with you”.

He also advises those experiencing lost and reduced income amidst Covid – 19 to consider renegotiating payments with their investment companies because they will listen and understand.

