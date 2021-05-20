Kenyan Diaspora Man Beaten to Death in India Over Taxi Fare

A Kenyan man who had flown to India for specialised treatment was reportedly beaten to death following an altercation with a cab driver.

Jama Said Farah, 50, was found dead near the Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) in Delhi city.

A detective based at the airport said the Kenyan man was attacked after an argument with a taxi driver over Rs 500 (Ksh737) fare.

“We found a dead body of Jama Said Farah, a citizen of Kenya, lying on the pavement near Centaur Hotel and came to know that he had booked a ticket through a travel agent on May 17 for Somaliya,” the detective identified as Rajeev Ranjan said.

The victim’s cellphone helped the police crack the case, said the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport).

According to the Indian Express, Rajeev said the deceased’s daughter called the phone and they were able to establish he had been in India for two weeks for treatment of a heart disease.

“But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his treatment was postponed by the hospital and he was coming back to his country via Somalia,” the officer was quoted.

Jama Said Farah is said to have been denied immigration clearance at IGI Airport as he did not have a visa for Somalia and could not travel.

Police added that after leaving the airport, Jama Said boarded a taxi and requested to be dropped off at a nearby hotel.

“So, the man decided to stay at a hotel in Mahipalpur. He hired a cab from Terminal 3. Before departing, he sent the taxi’s registration number to his daughter,” the DCP said.

The taxi driver, one Virender Singh, had been accompanied by two of his friends — Gopal Singh and Dilbagh.

“On the way, they had a heated argument with the deceased over the fare and they started beating him after stopping their car. After physically assaulting him, they dumped him near another hotel and managed to escape along with his luggage and other valuable items,” police in India said.

CCTV footage helped police identify the vehicle leading to the arrest of the three men.

The suspects were produced before a Delhi Court and sent to 14-days judicial custody as investigations continue.

Source-http://nairobiwire.com/

