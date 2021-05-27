Kidney transplant Fund for Hannah Ndotono of Anaheim CA

After 3 years of undergoing dialysis and patiently waiting for divine

intervention, God has finally granted Hannah Ndotono (mama Gitau) a

chance for a new beginning through Kidney transplant.

To help make her prayer and dream come true, mama Gitau’s friends and

family kindly request your generosity to help raise 30,000 USD for the

medical expenses of the transplant which will be done in Kenya where her

kidney donor, and her whole family eagerly await to witness this great

miracle.

You are invited to join friends and family at a fund-raising event on:

Date: June 20th

2021

Time: 12:00 pm

Venue: Church of Amazing Grace International (CAGI)

Address: 2580 W Orange Ave Anaheim CA 92804

Kindly send your donations to the organizing committee contact

persons:

1. Alice Nyaga – cash app or Zelle: 714 443 9093

2. Tabitha Gichuru – cash app or Zelle: 714 605 9912

3. Joyce Mwaura – cash app or Zelle: 832 899 995

Or donate to gofund me: https://gofund.me/37a2011f

Your presence, prayers and donations will be highly appreciated.

