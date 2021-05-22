Missing Kenyan Truck Driver Found Dead In A Creek in Lithia Springs GA

The Kenyan man Evans Gathaga Muhia who was reported missing a week ago in Atlanta Georgia was found dead by Douglas police in Lithia springs at a slimy creek next to where he lived.

The identification of his body was easy as he had a common Kenyan flag beaded bracelet that most Kenyan are fond of wearing.

- Advertisement -

According to the police, they concluded that he never jumped to the creek but rather- slid down as his shirt was caught by trees before landing into the waters where a fisherman saw it and called the police.

The adverts that featured in whatsapp groups were put as follows “Evans Gathaga Muhia. Do you know him? Have you seen him since SAT? If so inbox or call Bishop Mwawasi.”

We gathered that Bishop Mwawasi a Church leader based in Marietta, Georgia- was the last person the young Kenyan sought help from after he approached him complaining of seeing strange weird visions.

Those that knew the young man including the entire Kenyan community, are devastated by the loss of life of a promising young Kenyan who was doing well in trucking business.

Evans according to his facebook page, was a former aircraft Engineer at Kenya Wildlife service. He then eventually moved to USA and like most Kenyans do, worked in various warehouses before becoming a truck driver. The same media indicates that he was working with a leading transport company called Everitt and eventually becoming an owner operator with his own company called Gaxan Logistics LLC.

Those that learned of his disappearance and were close to him, had taken bother to look for him- and we gathered that they found his truck parked at the very spot he used to park-with the reefer unit still running.

According to his close friends, they described him as very composed, reserved, and a man of good taste in fashions but with very few words.

Evans has an aunt living in Atlanta according to our source who will coordinate his funeral arrangements.

Source-https://kenyanparentsinusa.com/

Missing Kenyan Truck Driver Found Dead In A Creek in Lithia Springs GA