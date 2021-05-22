Mobility Dream Come True For 10 Year Old Baby Battling Cerebral Palsy



This is a touching story of a 10 year old baby Annastacia battling with Cerebral Palsy, and positively impacted by Optiven Foundation’s #MobilityThatBringsSmile campaign Initiative.

The Foundation has empowered her with a gift of independence by donating a brand new wheelchair. This initiative aims at putting smiles on the faces of persons living with disabilities. The objective is to transform their lives by restoring dignity of being able to move freely.

