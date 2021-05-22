Mobility Dream Come True For 10 Year Old Baby Battling Cerebral Palsy

By Kev Muller
Optiven Limited

This is a touching story of a 10 year old baby Annastacia battling with Cerebral Palsy, and positively impacted by Optiven Foundation’s #MobilityThatBringsSmile campaign Initiative.

The Foundation has empowered her with a gift of independence by donating a brand new wheelchair. This initiative aims at putting smiles on the faces of persons living with disabilities. The objective is to transform their lives by restoring dignity of being able to move freely.

Partner with us and together let us give the gift of mobility to many deserving individuals with disabilities. Your donation of funds or actual wheel chairs will go a long way in helping our friends, families & neighbors become mobile.

Give today at

  • Mpesa Paybill : 898630
  • Account Name : Mobility

For more information

#OurPhilanthropyDay
#MobilityThatBringsSmile
#InspiringPossibilities
#EyesOnTheCommunity

 

