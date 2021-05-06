Video: Joy Mukwanjero’s tale after 21 years in US and homelessness in 254

Video: Joy Mukwanjero’s tale after 21 years in US and homelessness in 254

Video: Joy Mukwanjero's tale after 21 years in US and homelessness in 254I now have hope for life says Joy Mukwanjeru  who returned back home after 21 years stay in America and going through homelessness in Kenya.

Joy Mukwanjero had nothing to show for her long stay in USA, her party life saw her get into addiction and spoilt her marriage too. She was living in the streets of Nairobi when Tuko News first aired her story two years ago. The video above shows the change in her life that she has experienced since as she is now done with the first phase of rehab.

Video by Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

