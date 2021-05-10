VIDEO: KCSE 2020 Results-List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KCSE) results.

CS Magoha, speaking from Mtihani House on Monday, said the results were for 747,171 students who finally sat for their exams after nearly a year of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results were released a record 16 days after the papers were completed.

The class of 2020 performed comparatively better than their counterparts from 2019.

A total of 893 candidates scored grade A plain in 2020 compared to the 627 candidates who got the same grade in 2019.

At the same time, 143,140 students scored C+ and above in 2020, accounting for 19.0 percent compared to the 125, 747 students who attained similar grades in 2019.

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala of Murang’a High School leads the 2020 class with a mean grade of 87.334, closely followed by Wasonga Allan of Agoro Sare High School with a mean grade of 87.173.

Sharon Jepgeno from Kenya High School is the third student, with an average grade of 87.173.

Making the list of the top 10 students in the country are:

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala-87.334 Wasonga Allan-87.173 Sharon Jepgeno-87.173 Rob Ongare-87.173. Mbugua Esther- 87.113 Kipkoech Mark- 87.106 Kenneth Orange- 87.049 Henry Madaga- 87.046 Patience Chepkorir- 87. 046 Musomba Edith- 87.013

Students who took the exams can check their results by texting their index numbers to the SMS code 20076.

This year, 287 results have been canceled.

211 students, according to CS Magoha, had unauthorized materials, including writing on white shirts.

45 mobile phones were confiscated during the exam period.

By Tonny Ndungu

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

