Cate Waruguru insists she’s not a husband snatcher-Mimi hukatiwa

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru insists she’s not a husband snatcher.

The light-skinned lawmaker was responding to claims from a lady identified as Zipporah Nkoji, who’s accused her of taking away her man.

“I’m not a husband snatcher. Mimi hukatiwa sikatiangwi ( I am chased, I don’t chase). So please ask your men why they chase after me,” she told Tuko in an interview.

Waruguru who is recently reported to have stormed Nkoji’s house in Mombasa while on a mission that is yet to be established, insists Peter Waweru, the man she is accused of snatching, is a long term friend.

“The truth of the matter is Peter Waweru is not new to me. He is my childhood friend. Alinikatia na nikakubali (She wooed me and I accepted). He is my man. Mali safi,” Waruguru said.

“These women who are complaining should do their homework well on their men and check around if there are areas of improvement that probably they need to work on if they need to keep them,” she added.

Waweru has since rubbished claims that Waruguru of attacking Njoki and faulted a female politician from the Mt Kenya region for the drama.

