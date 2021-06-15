Death Announcement Of Duncan Gathumbi Njoroge Of Lowell MA

The family together with the Organizing Committee is saddened to inform you of the death of Duncan Gathumbi Njoroge of PCEA Neema Church, Lowell MA after a long and courageous battle with Cancer.

Duncan is survived by his mother, Ruth Waithira Njoroge, his wife Alice Marenga-Gathumbi and his children, Daniel Gathumbi of Lowell, Stephen Kimani Gathumbi and Charity Waithera Gathumbi both of Kenya.

He was brother to Florence Wambui Kimani of Seattle, WA, James Kimungu Njoroge, Gitau Njoroge, Bedan Njoroge, Isabelle Wangui, Mwangi Njoroge and the late Miriam Njeri Njoroge all of Kenya.

The family wishes to transport Duncan’s body to Kenya for burial.

The Organizing committee has set up a budget of $40,000 to cover funeral and related family travel expenses. Your prayers and financial assistance will be highly appreciated.

The committee is meeting daily from 6pm via Zoom for funeral arrangements followed by Prayers(Macakaya) daily at 7pm via Zoom.

For further information, please contact;

1. Penny Muiruri- 978-349-8837

2. Winnie Munyita-781-417-0095

3. William Mungai-978-876-4418

4. David Mambo- 617-947-0097

Please forward you financial support to: Penny Muiruri

*CashApp# 978 349 8837

$peninnah

For Bank deposit, please use;

* DCU: Alice Marenga

Member number: 5236280

* Checks payable to Alice Marenga

Galatians 6:9; Let us not grow weary in doing good…

God bless you as you support this family during this difficult time.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/FGt5tJnqufWBrIs4yL4iEB

