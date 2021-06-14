Former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo Is Dead At Age 55

Former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo Is Dead At Age 55

Former Gem Member of Parliament Jakoyo Midiwo has died at the age of 55. Midiwo passed on Monday evening at a Nairobi hospital after a battle with illness, his family said.

His death was confirmed by ODM director of communications, Philip Etale. “Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” Etale tweeted on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Midiwo served as Gem MP from 2007 to 2017 when he lost to current MP Elisha Odhiambo.

The ODM party in a statement said it has lost a defender of the party, who never shied away from speaking the truth.

“Sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement & a three time Member of Parliament for Gem Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo… To the family, we say pole sana,” ODM said.

Leaders from the ODM party including; Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who is also ODM deputy party leader described Midiwo as an astute, progressive and transformative leader.

Oparanya added that he was an independent minded person who served his people with utmost humility, dedication and selflessness and his death is a big blow to the country.

The announcement of his death comes hours after that of billionaire industrialist Chris Kirubi, who died at the age of 80.

Kirubi’s family confirmed that he died at his home on Monday at 1pm after a long battle with cancer.

BY BRIAN ORUTA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo Is Dead At Age 55