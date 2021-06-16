My Entrepreneurship Journey In America-Bob Mwiti Interview with Christine



How did it all start?..Well, my entrepreneurship journey kicked off with an opportunity to work as a consultant in a top American Fortune 500 Company.

Working in the organization provided some of the most revealing experiences of a lifetime. I would see the company tirelessly reach out to accomplished consulting firms for experts to be engaged in creating business solutions. So, when I quit my job to start my own consulting company, I had a concrete projection on what I wanted to accomplish.

However, leaving a job where I was earning USDs in their 5 figures every month was not an easy decision.I remember that when I told some of my close connections of my intentions, a number termed it as “taking the path of self-destruction.”

Against that background, only a few months in the counting after quitting my colorful job, Appstec America was born.

Today, the company offer IT-based consulting services and trains data scientists and business analysts on Robotics Process Automation (RPA) and Data Science. More importantly, Appstec America secures job placements in top American companies for those who complete our trainings successfully.

Moreover, under Appstec America, our award-winning Kenya Airlift program is giving a chance to brilliant Kenyans to come and study IT-related masters programs in the US with the main goal of securing them job placements in corporate America after studies.

My interview with Christine, an accomplished Kenyan based in Canada, lays bare my journey to this far.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs. On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

