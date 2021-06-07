Start Now! There’s no little idea or little money-Just start where you are

A group of young adults was asked to imagine where they would be or what they would do with their lives if there were no limitations, for instance, if money was not a problem. What an easy question that was! Each one of them desired to be some great person with great achievements. They all indicated they would be doing what they loved most, implementing ideas that positively impacted the world around them. They had dreams, visions, and great ideas that only awaited better opportunities and favorable conditions to be started. If only they had all the resources they needed, they would be giving their best to the world.

They are not alone, but only represent the rest of us. Waiting for perfect conditions to make our dreams count. We keep wishing that things were better, or we had enough money, or the right platforms to showcase what we have to offer. We wait and hope that the day will finally come then give us the stage. The more we wait, however, the more the zeal inside fades away, and the easier it is to lose track of what we really want to be. It is like a poet who waits to find an audience before he can start writing his poems, it will be too late. It will not be that easy for him to excite the audience if he didn’t practice and practice before getting to the stage. Prior preparation is key, regardless of the conditions.

It is not enough to dream and wait, actions must be taken towards realizing the dream. Start taking little steps today in order to realize the tomorrow you dream of. If you only sit back and wait, tomorrow will never come, unfortunately. Today is the tomorrow you were talking about yesterday. Now is the time to start. The only limitation is in the mind.

There’s no little idea, or little money. Just start where you are with what you have. By starting gradually and consistently, you become better at your art. You give room for opportunities to locate you. Don’t focus on what you don’t have, maximize on what is at hand and get going. No dream is too big. No condition is imperfect; the time is always right to start making your dream count. Go for it, Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger contributor

Author of Imagine the world and create it

