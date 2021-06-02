The Kenya Airlift Program Memorial Weekend Octopus Party

I know that to some, especially those of us under the tag of ‘watu wa bara,’ Octopus is probably a delicacy we have only experienced in our wildest dreams! Honestly, I had my first bite of it when I relocated to the US. So, you are not alone as you might think! Now, the rarer scenario comes when you ask about the number of people who have ever taken some well-grilled octopus.

Truth be told, were it not for the memorial weekend, we could still be waiting to have our ever first bite of roasted Octopus. As we made it rain, it was quite a thrilling encounter engaging one of our students who is already working in Florida as a Business Analyst for the summer about his experience in the US, particularly regarding work and school. A champagne moment not to miss!

- Advertisement -

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

The Kenya Airlift Program Memorial Weekend Octopus Party