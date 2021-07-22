Death Announcement of Judy Wambui Gatei of Woodland Park, NJ
We regret to announce the promotion to glory of our dear Judy Wambui Gatei of Woodland Park, New Jersey on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was daughter of Leah Wairimu Gatei. Niece to Professor Muroki, Rachel Muroki and cousin to many.
The late Judy Gatei had been hospitalized at St. Joseph hospital including ICU ward until her demise. We kindly request for your prayers and financial support as we prepare to bid her farewell.
Verse:
Philippians 1:21: For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain.
Below are the scheduled dates and times:
Judy Wambui Gatei’s Wake/Memorial
Date: Thursday July 22nd 2021
Time: 6pm to 8pm
Location: Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Avenue
Woodland Park, NJ 07424
Judy Wambui Gatei’s Funeral
Date: Friday July 23rd 2021
Schedule:
10:00am: Arrival at Santangelo Funeral Home PROMPTLY
10:30am: Departure to Laurel Grove Cemetery
Location: 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ 07512
11:00am: Judy Wambui Gatei is laid to rest
Judy Wambui Gatei’s Funeral Repast
Date: Friday July 23rd 2021
Time: 12:00pm to 4:00pm
Location: Holy Cross Church Hall
220 Browertown Rd., Woodland Park, NJ 07424
For financial support please
CashApp:
$Mwauram – 9733090960
$BenMwaura – 4438503463
MPESA:
Muroki Mwaura: 0721206542
Judy Wambui Njugi: 0722894292
For more information please contact:
Muroki Mwaura -9733090960
Ben Mwaura – 4438503463
Mwaura Muroki – 9738513969
Thank you all and God bless.
