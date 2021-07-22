Death Announcement of Judy Wambui Gatei of Woodland Park, NJ

We regret to announce the promotion to glory of our dear Judy Wambui Gatei of Woodland Park, New Jersey on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was daughter of Leah Wairimu Gatei. Niece to Professor Muroki, Rachel Muroki and cousin to many.

The late Judy Gatei had been hospitalized at St. Joseph hospital including ICU ward until her demise. We kindly request for your prayers and financial support as we prepare to bid her farewell.

Verse:

Philippians 1:21: For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain.

Below are the scheduled dates and times:

Judy Wambui Gatei’s Wake/Memorial

Date: Thursday July 22nd 2021

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Location: Santangelo Funeral Home

635 McBride Avenue

Woodland Park, NJ 07424

Judy Wambui Gatei’s Funeral

Date: Friday July 23rd 2021

Schedule:

10:00am: Arrival at Santangelo Funeral Home PROMPTLY

10:30am: Departure to Laurel Grove Cemetery

Location: 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ 07512

11:00am: Judy Wambui Gatei is laid to rest

Judy Wambui Gatei’s Funeral Repast

Date: Friday July 23rd 2021

Time: 12:00pm to 4:00pm

Location: Holy Cross Church Hall

220 Browertown Rd., Woodland Park, NJ 07424

For financial support please

CashApp:

$Mwauram – 9733090960

$BenMwaura – 4438503463

MPESA:

Muroki Mwaura: 0721206542

Judy Wambui Njugi: 0722894292

For more information please contact:

Muroki Mwaura -9733090960

Ben Mwaura – 4438503463

Mwaura Muroki – 9738513969

Thank you all and God bless.

Death Announcement of Judy Wambui Gatei of Woodland Park, NJ