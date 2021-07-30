Kenya to save Ksh100 million monthly after Moi’s workers are redeployed

State workers including police officers who were assigned to the late retired President Daniel Moi have been recalled from Moi’s homes in Kabarak and Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi by the government.

Reports by the People Daily indicated that Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua asked for the public servants to be redeployed to their parent ministries.

Kinyua noted that the budget which was allocated to the late President was discontinued by the Treasury. Among those affected by the directive is the late President Moi’s Press Secretary Lee Njiru.

The People Daily quoted Njiru who confirmed he was reassigned to the Ministry of Information and Technology but he immediately proceeded on terminal leave pending his retirement.

Njiru, 72, served the late retired President for 40 years. He stated that his contract would end on September 11, 2021.

Police officers guarding Moi’s homes Kabarak and Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi were also reassigned back to the National Police Service following Kinyua’s instructions.

“It is true, all of them have been either redeployed or retired. But it is worth noting that all those who had been serving Moi, were actually government employees,” the long-servicing Press Secretary stated as quoted by the local daily.

“We have been deployed to our parent ministries because we were serving Moi in our capacities as government officers and not in Moi’s personal capacity,” he added.

Taxpayers saved Ksh100 million monthly following the withdrawal of the retirement benefits and staff who were attached to the late President Moi, who died in February 2020.

A report tabled in parliament by the Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o noted that the budget allocated to retired presidents was reduced.

The report further revealed that the budget for constitutional officeholders and the retired president dropped to Ksh655.27 million in the three months to September from Ksh985.5 million.

This was a drop of Ksh330.23 million which was mainly linked to pay expenditure to Moi’s retirement packages.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

