Optiven Foundation Commissions Borehole For Flomina Children’s Home



An aura of joy, mingled with excited celebration was the atmosphere at Flomina Children home in Eastlands. This was the reception of the commissioning of a borehole courtesy of Optiven Group Foundation. The project is expected to benefit the community at Flomina Children home where children aged from 1 to 19 are living without electricity and water.

The home has in the last 5 months been receiving psychosocial support thanks to the partners and donors at Optiven Group Foundation. Speaking ahead of the commissioning, Ann Nyaga of the Optiven Group Foundation noted that the support to the home will continue. She thanked the stewards led by Bishop Florence noting that what they do had greatly changed the home. Nyaga lauded the children and their helpers for working together for a better life at the home.

Bishop on her part thanked the Optiven Group Foundation for the donation noting that it had come at a time it was most needed. Her remarks followed the delivery of a donation of over 30 mattresses, blankets, food and auxiliary articles to the home.

Addressing the community in behalf of the Chairman of the Optiven Group Foundation, Cathrine Khasoa expressed optimism that the transformation at the home would be for posterity. She advised that the community at Flomina Children home had benefitted from the three pillars of the foundation covering education, poverty alleviation and Environment.

Under the environment pillar, the Optiven Group Foundation will provide the home with a solar powered borehole this year. With this resource readily available, Khasoa added that the home will be able to manage the output at it’s farming and dairy units respectively. The borehole is expected to be complete by October 2021.

Already, the Flomina Children home has received education scholarships from the Optiven Group Foundation under it’s Soaring Eagles Scholarship Program SESP.

