Fairytale romance of Jonathan Mukundi, Philomena Njeri ends in murder and Suicide

A perusal of Njeri’s social media pages, where she posted photos of herself and Mukundi, shows that they were a happy couple that enjoyed the fine things that life has to offer.

Troubled marriage

If they were not on a trip, and they went for many of those, they were in an entertainment spot or showcasing their mansion or vehicles.

It is a life that Njeri’s friends told the Nation that she really desired from her days at Zetech University. It did not come as a surprise when she got married immediately after college when she met Mukundi.

“She loved partying and travelling. Most of her birthdays were celebrated in either Mombasa or Diani. It is sad that she has died,” one of her friends said.

Beneath the travelling, fun and good life, Mukundi’s and Njeri’s marriage was rocked by a lot of trouble.

Their differences, which would make them stay apart from each other mostly by Njeri moving out of their marital home, dramatically increased over the last one year.

Those who know the couple say they were having difficulties in getting a child. Others say that Njeri was partying too much — something her husband did not like.

Then there are those who say Mukundi, a licenced fire arm holder, had a problem managing his temper and was over-protective of his beautiful wife.

Whether these factors directly contributed to Tuesday night’s unfortunate events will form part of the questions that detectives will be seeking to answer in the next few days.

Three bullet wounds

Either way, it is still too early to tell apart from the fact that a husband shot his wife and then shot himself.

“Mukundi is a very temperamental person and gets irritated easily. I was surprised what he had done to my friend but I never thought he could get go to that level,” said one of their neighbours.

“He had disclosed to select friends about the issues they were having and we advised him to seek divorce. We however noticed the issue was still disturbing him,” said the neighbour.