Hilarious CCTV Video: Boda Boda Rider Robbing Police Officer

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a boda boda rider grabbed a mobile phone from a police officer and sped off.

The incident is reported to have occurred along Kangundo Road on Monday, August 30, 2021.

The video as seen by Nairobileo.co.ke shows a police officer talking on the phone as he leans on a bus parked on the side of the road.

A boda boda rider, who is on the officer’s rear, scopes the unsuspecting policeman and then proceeds to ride past him and grabs the phone in the process.

The officer then attempts to run after the boda boda operator but he is unsuccessful.

The incident happens barely two months after another traffic police officer was robbed by motorists along Thika Road.

On July 6, the officer was manning traffic at the Roysambu underpass, when two motorists snatched is phone and disappeared into the Thika Road traffic.

The incident went public, attracting the attention of the National Police Service (NPS) who, however, dismissed the video as fake.

Police seem to have on the two occasions been victim of a crime that befalls countless Nairobi residents on a daily basis.

Members of the public have often taken to social media to castigate authorities and law enforcement agencies on the rising crime rates in the capital.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, have since urged Kenyans to report all mugging incidents.

Here is a video courtesy of Nyamboki:

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

