How to Flourish and get Tangible results



To flourish means to thrive, to grow well, to prosper, to farewell, to develop or to progress. There is a direct correlation between flourishing and getting tangible results.

For us to get tangible results we must flourish. So the question is, how can we flourish and get the tangible results we want from the onset. Here are seven ideas of how to achieve tangible results.

Be motivated

Motivation is available for all of us and it must be encouraged. If you are already flourishing, this is a good reminder for you to keep going. However if you are stuck encourage yourself and get unstuck through motivation. Motivation is not just good for our work but for our day to day lives as well.

Get rid of Stagnating Thoughts

It is true that we have many thoughts bombarding our heads and it is for us to choose which one to focus on. It is said the average person has 48.6% of thoughts per minute according to the Department of Neuro-Imagery at the University of Southern Carlifonia. So you need to focus, sieve well, be intentional and purposeful about your thoughts especially those that will help you move forward.

Use your imagination

Albert Einstein one of the greatest philosophers in history once said, “ your imagination is your preview of life’s upcoming attractions. ” Believe that you can and you will see it happening, just like it is said in the Bible, Hebrews chapter 11 verse 1, “ow faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. This is what the ancients were commended for.” Practice your belief and it will come true

Stop being nice to yourself

Sometimes your actions fail to bring the results you hoped for or desired. When this happens you decide to be nice and not put yourself in a difficult situation by waiting for an opportunity to relax. The result of this relaxation then becomes stagnation. So what to do? Get out there and push yourself past your limits or challenges.

Don’t rely on others

You should not rely on others to do anything for you.

People are busy chasing their own targets and results. This means that you have to push to achieve your own targets and goals. Push yourself and plan for how to achieve.

Plan

Plan, plan, plan and if you do not you are planning to fail. A good strategy is to know your three steps forward and how to achieve them. You can start by filling up your weekly calendar with what you need to achieve and how you will go about it. Review at the end of each day to see what you learnt and how you can improve

Choose the right associates

Show me your network and I will tell you your worth. The company we keep sharpens and molds us to who we are. Your productivity then will be as average as the average company you keep. Be allergic to mediocrity in place take on high achievers to achieve tangible results.

