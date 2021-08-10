Kenyan Diaspora Man Laments Being Deprived of Visitation, Access to His Son

A US-based Kenyan man Peter Njoroge Gathiaka has complained about being deprived of his parental visitation and access to his son, who is under the custody of his maternal grandmother, Helen Waitherero Mubea.

- Advertisement -

This is despite a Kiambu Court ruling that granting Peter Njoroge Gathiaka should be allowed to visit and bond with his two-year-old child. Speaking exclusively to TUKO.co.ke, Njoroge expressed a long struggle dating back to December 2019 when his then-girlfriend Joan Wambui abandoned his child with her mother, who is a headteacher at a primary school in Kiambu.

Ignored Court Order

In a court order issued on Friday, August 6, by Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Wilson Rading, Njoroge was to be granted access to his son at a mutually agreed venue between Friday 10am and Monday 10am.

According to Njoroge, Waitherero has connived to extort money out of him through a malicious court process while denying him access to his son for a year. “I was informed by neighbours and security guards that Waitherero hurriedly came home and left with my son to an unknown location. We have sought the help of local police officers in tracing them but have been unsuccessful,” said Njoroge.

Njoroge narrated how he met with Joan and helped her migrate to the US where they started a relationship that bore them a son. He added that when they came to visit their parents and introduce their son, Helen and Joan executed a well thought out scheme to retain the minor in Kenya and exclude him from his life.

Last Saw Son in 2019

Njoroge said that he last saw his son and ex-girlfriend on their son’s first birthday when he delivered him a birthday cake in December 2019. After leaving mother and son in Kenya, he was shocked to learn that Joan had left the boy with his grandmother, flown back to the US, and changed phone numbers. The complainant explained that his ex-girlfriend and mother have demanded KSh 75,000 monthly upkeep after ending the relationship with her since he discovered she was irresponsible. Njoroge maintains that he will be moving back to court on Monday for further directions.

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Kenyan Diaspora Man Laments Being Deprived of Visitation, Access to His Son