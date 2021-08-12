Trend: List of 5 Kenyan Politicians who topped Google Search for 15 years

To mark Google Trends’ 15th Anniversary, Google on Wednesday released top search queries by Kenyans in the past 15 years.

In a statement to the press, the search engine company outlined that it had compiled a list of top searches across diverse topics based on Google Trends charts.

“Top searches are about what topped Google’s charts. The ‘most searched’ queries are the most popular terms (in this case, for the past 15 years), ranked in order by volume of searches across various regions and languages.

“Google Trends website analyses the popularity of search queries in Google Search and uses graphs to compare search volumes of different queries over time,” the company outlined. According to the brief from Google, the top six most searched personalities in Kenya were all politicians. The four non-political figures on the list included two media personalities, one State House official and the late former Safaricom PLC CEO, Bob Collymore. President Uhuru Kenyatta topped the list with former Prime Minister coming in second and Deputy President William Ruto taking the number three position. Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna was the fourth on the list followed by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and controversial Embakasi East MP Babu Owino concluding the list of politicians. The top 10 list published by Google was as follows:- Uhuru Kenyatta Raila Odinga William Ruto Miguna Miguna Mike Sonko Babu Owino Betty Kyalo Bob Collymore Kanze Dena Jeff Koinange Local Institutions top searches on Google The report also compiled a list of the top searched Local Institutions for the past 15 years in Kenya. A majority of the institutions were universities with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Teachers Service Commission and Stima Sacco featuring at position 4, 7 and 10 respectively. Kenyatta University University of Nairobi Moi University Kenya Revenue Authority Maseno University Mount Kenya University Teachers Service Commission Strathmore University Egerton University Stima Sacco Queries on food, relationships and professional tips have dominated searches under the questions category for the last 15 years. The top searched questions in Kenya were listed as follows:- How to make love How to kiss How to write a CV What is love How to make money online How to fuliza How to cook pilau What is my IP How to bake a cake How to write an application letter “The data released reveals that Kenyans’ love for football has remained consistent throughout the 15 years, with many closely following the English Premier League and the Fantasy Premier League,making them the first and the fifth top most searched item in the general category. “Other football searches include Champions League, Europa League, La Liga and Serie A. Local soccer giants Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and Harambee Stars also made it to the top ten list in the sports category,” the report from Google outlined. By Miriam Mwende Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

