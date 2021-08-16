Uhuru Finally Rewards 2020 Tokyo Olympics medalists and all athletes

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday August 16, received representatives of the triumphant Kenyan contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at State House.

During the meeting, President Kenyatta announced cash rewards of Sh1 million, Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 for Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists respectively.

The Head of State further announced a uniform token of Sh 200,000 for all athletes and officials, including the Paralympics team, participating in delayed Summer Games.

The president thanked the Olympians for their outstanding performances that saw Kenya top the African medal chart, and challenged the sporting fraternity to ensure the country continues to excel on the global stage.

This gesture comes days after Kenyans on Twitter complained that the government seemed to have neglected the African champs upon their return.

Many Kenyans compared their reception to that of Uganda’s athletes who were received in a convoy of cars sent by President Yoweri Museveni.

He also announced that all the medalists would get a new car plus a monthly salary and a promotion for those in the security forces.