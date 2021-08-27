Username Investments: Land for Sale near Ngong Town – Heritage Ngong

Ngong has registered the highest property appreciation this decade in Kenya. In line with this increasing demand and bustling infrastructural upgrades, Username Investments is offering you prime land at an affordable price – Ngong Heritage.

Ngong Heritage is located 10 minutes drive from Ngong town along the new Ngong-Suswa tarmac road. The project offers amazing views of Ngong hills in a blissful homely environment.

We add value to the land by fencing and grading the roads. Our nearby sold-out projects include Ngong Crescent, Ngong Springs and Ngong Breeze.

Whether you are scouting for an affordable residential plot around Nairobi or investing for capital gains, Ngong Heritage is a perfect match with guaranteed best returns.

Location

The project is located 10 minutes drive from Ngong Town and 800M only from Ngong – Suswa tarmac.

Soil Type

The soil is good for construction and farming.

Value additions

Perimeter fence

Graded access roads

Electricity and water in the neighborhood

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre)

Cash Investors: Introductory Cash price of Ksh. 679, 000 (Ksh. 70,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special Offer of Ksh 650,000 for the first 20 cash investors

An instalment option for up to 12 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Ksh 700,000

6 months – Ksh 721,000

9 months – Ksh 742,000

12 months – Ksh 763,000

The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees included with no hidden charges.

Special Offer: Buy 10 plots get 1 absolutely free.

Title Transfer: The project has freehold title deeds. (The registration of title deed takes a maximum of 6-10 months upon completion of payment.)

To View

We have free site visits to the project every Wednesday and Saturday.

How to Buy a Plot in Ngong

You can contact us on on +254 721 44 99 11 or +254 725 000 222

