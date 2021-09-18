Clean Up Is For Everyone: Optiven – Inspiring Possibilities



It is said that a goal that crosses borders and defies religious and cultural differences, is the one to note. Today is World Cleanup Day, one of the biggest civic movements of our time. This day is uniting 180 countries across the world for a cleaner planet and from the GoGreen Initiative by Optiven we say happy cleaning.

What about the Day?

The world Cleanup Day is celebrated globally on every 19th of September. The previous observations have seen more than 11 million people in 166 countries participating in cleanup activities. Through the GoGreen Initiative, Optiven Group Foundation has carried out various activities through the year in cleaning up our world. The foundation has achieved these through Partnership with the County Government of Kajiado, Rotary Club, and various schools including in Nyeri, Murang’a and Kirinyaga.

Chairman of the Optiven Foundation Mr George Wachiuri says, ” volunteers and partners worldwide need to partner to rid our planet of trash – cleaning up litter and mismanaged waste from our beaches, rivers, forests, and streets.” This year’s World Cleanup Day harnesses the power of people around the world to achieve incredible things through partnership. Wachiuri adds, “the beauty of partnership is the cooperation and collaboration: building bridges between communities, and including all levels of society – from citizens to business, to government.“

Since 2018, the World Cleanup Day has brought together millions of people for the biggest waste collection day in human history. In 2018, 17.6 million and in 2019, 21.2 million environment heroes joined in on an epic 36-hour green wave of cleanups across the globe – beginning in New Zealand and traveling around the world before ending in Hawaii.

What will you be doing to clean up the planet?

