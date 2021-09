Funds appeal for Kenyan man who died suddenly in a hotel room in NY

A 27 years old young Kenyan Diaspora man Edwin Wambugu Kiarago died suddenly in a hotel room in New York while on travel for work.

Edwin Wambugu’s family and close friends have worked together to successfully get his body transferred to a funeral home in Springfield, MA. He is now awaiting transfer to Kenya.

This is so heartbreaking. Edwin was an only child of an ailing single mother, and the only hope of his struggling family in Kenya . Let’s pull together and contribute the funds required to repatriate his remains to his loving mother and devastated family.

I appeal to you to send anything you have. It will help a lot. Kindly also share the word in the community so that more people hear a mother’s cry for help to bring her beloved child home to rest.

Send contributions to:

George Mudachi

Zelle: 413-340-1199

Cashapp: $GeorgeMudachi

ZOOM MEETING

You are invited to daily prayer meetings for the family of Edwin Wambugu.

*Topic:* Edwin Wambugu Prayers

*Time:* 7PM

*Join by Computer/Tablet/Mobile Device*

*_Link_:*

*_Meeting ID:_* 870 5723 6842

*_Passcode:_* 866545

*Join By Phone Dial:*

*_Dial:_* +1 646 876 9923

*_Meeting ID:_* 870 5723 6842

*_Passcode:_* 866545

Thank you and God bless you

