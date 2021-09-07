Hollywood Actor Sammy Nagi Reveals He’s Writing Kenyan Film

Kenyan-American actor in Hollywood Sammy Nagi has disclosed that he is currently writing a Kenyan film and that he cannot wait to embark on this project.

The 33-year-old talked to TUKO.co.ke’s Entertainment Editor Prisca Aroko and he opened up about what he thinks of the film industry in Kenya. “I’m actually writing a film at the moment about the inception and independence of Kenya. I’m about halfway through writing and I can’t wait to get the project going,” he said.

Nagi who was born in the United States and later sent back to Kenya by his parents detailed that living in Kenya helped him learn Swahili and enjoy other experiences in the various parts of the country he visited. “My father always made sure we visit Kenya over my childhood summers. We would stay in Nairobi, visit family in Thika, visit Mombasa. I remember vividly. Then when I was about 15, my dad saw me going down a bad path in South Carolina so after 10th grade he sent me to live in Kenya for 2 years. I stayed with my Sho Sho in Donholm. This shaped and formed my mind, realizing how beautiful my home country is and getting back to my roots,” he explained.

What he thinks of film industry in Kenya

“I think there are many many talented filmmakers in Kenya. Maybe if there was more funding for the arts, things will get bigger and better. But I always loved watching shows like Shuga back in the day,” he said.

Nagi also advised budding filmmakers to go after their dreams and not to feel discouraged when they keep getting no. ‘My father always says “there are 1000 ways to skin a cat” so continue to write, continue to create, continue to submit your work to festivals in America, you never know who’s looking for a new African story. Expand your horizons and travel as much as you can,” he added.

