NEWSOBITUARIES

Kenyan man Godfrey Gachoka Gitau killed in a car crash in St. Louis MO

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan man Godfrey Gachoka Gitau killed in a car crash in St. Louis MO

Kenyan man Godfrey Gachoka Gitau killed in a car crash in St. Louis MOWe are saddened to announce sudden death in St. Louis of Godfrey Gachoka Gitau through road accident on hwy 170. Godfrey was brother to Steven Kori Gitau and brother In law to Peninah Mbugua Kori all of St. Louis and brother to Mercy Gitau of Kiambu.

He was husband to Rose Gathoni and father to Olivia Njambi( 5yrs).

- Advertisement -

Godfrey body will be at Archway Memorial Chapel.

Godfrey has been in US for 4 years.

Related Posts
NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement for Carol Mwangi of…

NEWS

Funds appeal for Kenyan man who died suddenly in a hotel…

NEWS

Kenyan man John Kasili dies in Lynchburg, Virginia after…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Beatrice Danielle Ogutu Found Dead In Her Car…

We kindly request for your payers and support to help honor the wishes of the family.

For details, please call;
Douglas Kimani 3147498995
Penninah Mbugua 314 3598810
Hotensia Wambui 3145628466
Steven Gichuki 9044682064

Please use this link to join Godfrey Gachoka’s Farewell group.
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Buoy66qvXKZ3Usz6GXI1MM

More details will be provided later.

Kenyan diaspora Woman Leah Wangari Gatonye dies in hospital after car crash in SC

Kenyan man Godfrey Gachoka Gitau killed in a car crash in St. Louis MO

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -