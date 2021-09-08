Kenyan man Godfrey Gachoka Gitau killed in a car crash in St. Louis MO

We are saddened to announce sudden death in St. Louis of Godfrey Gachoka Gitau through road accident on hwy 170. Godfrey was brother to Steven Kori Gitau and brother In law to Peninah Mbugua Kori all of St. Louis and brother to Mercy Gitau of Kiambu.

He was husband to Rose Gathoni and father to Olivia Njambi( 5yrs).

Godfrey body will be at Archway Memorial Chapel.

Godfrey has been in US for 4 years.

We kindly request for your payers and support to help honor the wishes of the family.

For details, please call;

Douglas Kimani 3147498995

Penninah Mbugua 314 3598810

Hotensia Wambui 3145628466

Steven Gichuki 9044682064

Please use this link to join Godfrey Gachoka’s Farewell group.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/ Buoy66qvXKZ3Usz6GXI1MM

More details will be provided later.

