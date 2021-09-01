Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta Allegedly Set to Wed Sam Mwai Jnr

President Kenyatta’s 30-year-old daughter Ngina Kenyatta is allegedly set to marry her fiancé Sam Mwai Junior. According to blogger Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru’s daughter is marrying the son of the famous sports consultant, marketer, and manager of Karen country club.

Itumbi in a social media post wishes them the best.”The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting Wedding Bells. Congratulations Ngina Kenyatta. Congratulations Sam Mwai Jnr. May Blessings, happiness, and Joy fill your path,” Itumbi posted.

The families of the two have not confirmed the allegations. Kenyans took to the comment section to wish the two the best if indeed they are trying knots.

Little is known of her neither is her supposed husband. She has managed to keep her life private. Her wedding comes just months after deputy president’s firstborn daughter June Ruto was married off to a Nigerian.

The alleged wedding of the two has excited Kenyans who wished them the best. They praised her for choosing a Kenyan as compared to others who run to foreigners. The date and venue are yet to be officially communicated.

