NEWSKENYA NEWS

Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta Allegedly Set to Wed Sam Mwai Jnr

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta Allegedly Set to Wed Sam Mwai Jnr

Ngina Kenyatta in 10 most beautiful daughters to African PresidentsPresident Kenyatta’s 30-year-old daughter Ngina Kenyatta is allegedly set to marry her fiancé Sam Mwai Junior. According to blogger Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru’s daughter is marrying the son of the famous sports consultant, marketer, and manager of Karen country club.

Itumbi in a social media post wishes them the best.”The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting Wedding Bells. Congratulations Ngina Kenyatta. Congratulations Sam Mwai Jnr. May Blessings, happiness, and Joy fill your path,” Itumbi posted.

- Advertisement -

The families of the two have not confirmed the allegations. Kenyans took to the comment section to wish the two the best if indeed they are trying knots.

Related Posts
NEWS

Why first daughter Ngina Kenyatta held a closed-door meeting…

NEWS

Did Rick Ross Snub Jomo, Nana, and Ngina Kenyatta?

KENYA NEWS

Jaguar Bails Out Uhuru’s “Unknown Daughter” From Kilimani…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Girl claiming to be Uhuru’s daughter driven away in police…

Little is known of her neither is her supposed husband. She has managed to keep her life private. Her wedding comes just months after deputy president’s firstborn daughter June Ruto was married off to a Nigerian.

The alleged wedding of the two has excited Kenyans who wished them the best. They praised her for choosing a Kenyan as compared to others who run to foreigners. The date and venue are yet to be officially communicated.

Source-https://ke.opera.news/ke

 

Uhuru’s Daughter Ngina Kenyatta Allegedly Set to Wed Sam Mwai Jnr

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -