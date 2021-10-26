Death Announcement of Christine Nyambura Ndugo of Baltimore, Maryland
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Christine Nyambura Ndugo of Baltimore, Maryland after a short illness.
She was daughter of Frederick and Catherine Ndugo of Ngumba,Nairobi Kenya. She was sister to Schola Ndugo formerly of Baltimore, and now in Springfield MA, Irene Gitia of Dubai UAE, Carol Ndugo of Dubai UAE, Stella Wanjiku in Nairobi, Njoki Ndugo of Baltimore MD, and the late Moses Kahiga. Sister in law to Pedro Gitia in Dubai UAE and George Imbayi of Springfield Massachusetts.
She was beloved mother to Jada and Jason Nganga. Aunty to Ndugo Musindi, Mmbone Musindi, the late Ndugo Kahiga, Peter Kahiga, Angela Kahiga, and Paula Kahiga.
We will be holding virtual meetings to condole and support the family during this difficult time.
Zoom dates & times:
- Monday 10/25 Wednesday 10/27
- Thursday 10/29 Time: 7:00pm – 8:30pm
Join Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85973035474
Meeting ID: 859 7303 5474
Passcode: 316976
Viewing and memorial service on 10/30/21. Viewing from 11am to 11:30am. The service begins at 11:30am – 1:30pm at City Light Chapel on 8240 Loch Raven Blvd ,Towson, MD.
Christine will be laid to rest in Kenya and we are kindly requesting your financial support.
Contributions can be sent to:
Dennis Kirumba
Cashapp: $DenisKirumba
Zelle: Denis Kirumba 4439832964
Angie Njiri
Zelle: 443 839 4769
Cashapp: $AngelineMungai
For more info please contact:
- Pastor Isendi: 443-652-0833
- Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401
- Karanja Mwaura: 410-409-9340
- Franklin Malala: 443-454-7928
- Jane Njagua: 443-253-0972
- Carol Njane: 410-710-7072
- George Imbayi: 413-459-5395
