Death Announcement of Christine Nyambura Ndugo of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Christine Nyambura Ndugo of Baltimore, Maryland after a short illness.

She was daughter of Frederick and Catherine Ndugo of Ngumba,Nairobi Kenya. She was sister to Schola Ndugo formerly of Baltimore, and now in Springfield MA, Irene Gitia of Dubai UAE, Carol Ndugo of Dubai UAE, Stella Wanjiku in Nairobi, Njoki Ndugo of Baltimore MD, and the late Moses Kahiga. Sister in law to Pedro Gitia in Dubai UAE and George Imbayi of Springfield Massachusetts.

She was beloved mother to Jada and Jason Nganga. Aunty to Ndugo Musindi, Mmbone Musindi, the late Ndugo Kahiga, Peter Kahiga, Angela Kahiga, and Paula Kahiga.

We will be holding virtual meetings to condole and support the family during this difficult time.

Zoom dates & times:

Monday 10/25 Wednesday 10/27

Thursday 10/29 Time: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Join Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85973035474

Meeting ID: 859 7303 5474

Passcode: 316976

Viewing and memorial service on 10/30/21. Viewing from 11am to 11:30am. The service begins at 11:30am – 1:30pm at City Light Chapel on 8240 Loch Raven Blvd ,Towson, MD.

Christine will be laid to rest in Kenya and we are kindly requesting your financial support.

Contributions can be sent to:

Dennis Kirumba

Cashapp: $DenisKirumba

Zelle: Denis Kirumba 4439832964

Angie Njiri

Zelle: 443 839 4769

Cashapp: $AngelineMungai

For more info please contact:

Pastor Isendi: 443-652-0833

Pastor Mugweh: 410-236-5401

Karanja Mwaura: 410-409-9340

Franklin Malala: 443-454-7928

Jane Njagua: 443-253-0972

Carol Njane: 410-710-7072

George Imbayi: 413-459-5395

