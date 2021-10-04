DV-2023 (Green Card Lottery) Registration Starts On Wednesday, October 6, 2021

The online Registration for green card lottery program DV-2023 will begin on October 6, 2021 and will runs until November 9, 2021.

The green card lottery program, known as Diversity Visa program, is run by the US State Department and makes on a lottery basis up to 55,000 green cards available to nationalities of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. There is no cost to

register for the DV program

Countries with more than 50,000 of their citizens who immigrated to the US over the previous five years are excluded from participating in the program. For DV-2023, that list includes Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

- Advertisement -

Eligibility

Requirement #1: Natives of countries with historically low rates of immigration to

the United States may be eligible to enter.

If you are not a native of a country with historically low rates of immigration to the

United States, there are two other ways you might be able to qualify.

• Is your spouse a native of a country with historically low rates of

immigration to the United States? If yes, you can claim your spouse’s

country of birth – provided that you and your spouse are named on the

selected entry, are found eligible and issued diversity visas, and enter the

United States at the same time.

• Are you a native of a country that does not have historically low rates of

immigration to the United States, but in which neither of your parents was

born or legally resident at the time of your birth? If yes, you may claim the

country of birth of one of your parents if it is a country whose natives are

eligible for the DV-2023 program.

Requirement #2:

Each DV applicant must meet the education/work experience

requirement of the DV program by having either:

• at least a high school education or its equivalent, defined as successful

completion of a 12-year course of formal elementary and secondary

education;

OR

• two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation that

requires at least two years of training or experience to

perform. The Department of State will use the U.S. Department of

Labor’s O*Net Online database to determine qualifying work experience.

You should not submit an entry to the DV program unless you meet both of these

requirements.

Entry period

Applicants must submit entries for the DV-2023 program

electronically at dvprogram.state.gov between 12:00 pm (noon), Eastern Daylight

Time (EDT) (GMT-4), Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and 12:00 pm (noon),

Eastern Standard Time (EST) (GMT-5), Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Do not wait

until the last week of the registration period to enter as heavy demand may result

in website delays. No late entries or paper entries will be accepted. The law allows

only one entry per person during each entry period. The Department of State uses

sophisticated technology to detect multiple entries. Submission of more than

one entry will render you ineligible for a DV.

Completing your Electronic Entry for the DV-2023 Program

Submit your Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form (E-DV Entry Form or DS-5501),

online at dvprogram.state.gov.

DV-2023 (Green Card Lottery) Registration Starts On Wednesday, October 6, 2021