Gone too soon: Death announcement of Michael Mburu Karanja of Lowell,MA

We are saddened to announce the passing away of Michael Mburu Karanja of Lowell Massachusetts after a hit and run accident on October 11th 2021.

Michael was married to Lydia Wanjiru and blessed with one daughter, Melissa Wanjiru.

He was brother to John Karanja, Beatrice Karanja, James Karanja,Charles Karanja and Raphael Karanja.

Parents are Mr. and Mrs. Simon Karanja and Jane Karanja.

Michael Mburu Karanja relocated to the United States from Kenya in March 3rd 2015, he lived in Lowell until his demise Yesterday after a hit and run accident which left him dead.

The family wishes to repatriate the body back to Kenya for burial and this is approximated to cost about $25,000. This is a huge budget for the sister who is the only one here in the USA. We urge everyone,friends and all the Kenyan communities in and out of state to step in and help raise these funds and help one of our own.

All help/finances should be channeled to the following Cash app Numbers:

Beatrice Karanja 978 955 0758

Daniel Muthee 978 942 8688

John Njenga 978 869 0708

REV, GATHUA 978 944 1753

Cash can be deposited to Beatrice Karanja’s A/c# 0054904042[Routing#- 211386445]

Memorial service/Fundraiser will be held on Sunday 24th of October 2021 at 3:00 pm in Well of Worship Center,145 Broadway Rd, Dracut.

Prayers/Mashakaya will be held daily starting tomorrow the 12th at their place of residence, 1720 skyline Dr,Lowell and it will be both in person and Zoom.

More information will be communicated through the WhatsApp group as events unfold. Let’s continue keeping the family in prayers and May the Almighty rests Mburu’s soul in eternal peace.

Contacts: Pastor Gathua number +1 (978) 944-1753

