Gospel singer Gloria Muliro and fiancé Evans Sabwami tie the knot in USA

Award-winning gospel singer Gloria Muliro and her fiancé Evans Sabwami have tied the knot in the USA.

The lovebirds exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in New York and the singer shared photos of the wedding through her social media pages on Sunday.

“Finally finally…My autumn wedding in New York,” she captioned the images.

The event comes barely two weeks after the couple held a pre-wedding in Eldoret on October 8, which was attended by close family members and friends.

The Nani Kama Wewe singer introduced her fiancé to the public early this year, six years after she separated from her first husband Pastor Eric Omba Miko.

In a social media post on Valentine’s Day, Muliro described Sabwami, an American citizen, as “the most important man in my life,” and thanked him for being the reason for her happiness.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, the most important man in my life, my heart’s safe place, my reason for celebrating this day. I love you, Ev,” she wrote.

The renowned Gospel singer walked out of her marriage in 2015, citing infidelity and mistreatment. According to Gloria’s ex-husband, Pastor Omba, he did everything in his power to make things right with Gloria but to no avail.

