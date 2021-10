Three Spacious and Meticulously finished Houses for sale by owner in Nbi

Three Beautiful, Spacious and Meticulously finished Houses are for Sale on Turbo road off Lenana Road in Kilimani, Nairobi and sold by owner. There is also a 5 bedroom house with servant quarter and garage in Kitisuru.

The three houses are;

2 bedroom with DSQ 100 square metres kes 15M.

3 bedroom with DSQ 145 square metres kes 17.5M.

5 bedroom house with servant quarter and garage sitting on half acre house in Kitisuru. Price Ksh. One hundred million. For sale contact Edward Githiri tel. +2540721546905. No brokers!

Amenities;

Gym,

Water heater

Swimming pool, Children’s play area, Ample parking,

24/7 professional security guards / Electric fence,

Stand by generator, borehole,

Intercom,

Multiple elevators,

Close proximity to malls, schools, hospitals etc (convenience)

In built cooker / oven / dishes disinfectant

In built water Purifier

Very high rental income

Solar and Elec powered instant showers available

5 bedroom house with servant quarter and garage sitting on half acre house in Kitisuru. Price Ksh. One hundred million

For sale contact Edward Githiri tel. +2540721546905. No brokers!

