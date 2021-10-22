Username Investments awards outstanding employee with fully paid holiday trip to USA

It was pomp and colour as Username Investments awarded a fully paid holiday trip for 2 to the USA to an employee who recorded outstanding performances in the past 2 financial years.

The reward was presented during the company’s 3rd annual Thamini Awards dinner held at The Trademark Hotel, Village Market. This was among 10 awards won by members of staff from various categories across departments. The awards ranged from holiday trips to USA, Paris, Bangkok, Smart TV’s, Fridges, Vouchers and other goodies.

- Advertisement -

Thamini Awards is an Annual Internal Human Resource Program that seeks to recognize and reward outstanding performance of Username Investment staff.

Apart from this, the company recognizes staff monthly through the “Employee of the Month” program and the staff with excellent monthly performance receives a shopping voucher.

“It is an honour to converge again as a Team and appreciate each one of us for the various roles we play to make Username Investments a success.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, our Team has been resilient, innovative and dependable. This has made us provide Kenyans with a place to call home amidst a global crisis”, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd. said while addressing the staff members during the award session.

“As our country celebrates our national heroes this month, Username Investments is celebrating our Team members with outstanding performance in the past 2 financial years, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

Last year, we did not manage to have this session due to the ravaging pandemic and various restrictions. But with the health measures put in place, we decided to combine the performances of the Team and appreciate excellence. As a company, we have numerous rewards and incentives that we use to recognize our staff members and departments. Thamini Awards is an annual ceremony after closure of a financial year.

The word “Thamini” is a Swahili word meaning to value and at Username, we value each staff member and their contribution to the growth of Username Investments”, Reuben Kimani continued.

The winners were described as amiable, innovative, self-driven, industrious, dependable, reliable team players who go out of their way to provide solutions and serve clients better in line with Username Investments mission of providing the current and upcoming generation with a place to call home.

The grand prize winner of the 7 days fully paid holiday trip for 2 to the USA was described by the Chief Executive Officer as an ‘an outstanding leader and a problem solver who has posted consistent results over the years. She also goes out of her way to serve clients and motivate the Sales Team”.

Dorina has won the overall Thamini Award Prize thrice in a row; in 2019, she won a brand new car and in 2018, a fully paid holiday trip to Dubai. She has consistently recorded outstanding results over the years since she joined the company.

“I appreciate Username Investments Management for recognizing my efforts. Your support to the staff members in terms of products, tools of work, trainings and an excellent working environment gives us an opportunity to bring out the best in us.

It is no mean feat being recognized yet again, am humbled by this win, thank you Username Management for this recognition. I encourage my colleagues to better their best because excellence is rewarded”, Dorina Mirembo, Sales Team Leader said while receiving the Outstanding Champion Award as Username Staff members cheered her for the well-deserved win.

There were 10 awards to be won which included: A fully paid holiday for 2 to USA, Paris, Bangkok, Mombasa, Nanyuki, Fridges, Smart TVs, Smartphones and Shopping Vouchers.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Most Impactful Real Estate Company of the Year, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Best Land and Investment Company and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.

For more information, please contact Maureen Mutahi, Marketing Manager on [email protected]

Username Investments awards outstanding employee with fully paid holiday trip to USA