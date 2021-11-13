Excitement as Miguna Miguna Shares Photo of His Beautiful Daughters (PHOTOS)

On Friday, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna took the internet by storm after he for the first time shared never seen before photo of his three beautiful daughters.

Miguna who is expected to return to Kenya on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 captioned the photo with words saying that it was the joy of fatherhood.

He went on to say that he will see them soon, referring to them as ‘Daughters of Kano’

“The joy of fatherhood! Cheers and Viva Nyi Kano! See you soon,” he tweeted.

It however, remains unclear if his daughters are currently in Kenya or Canada and if his message was a goodbye.

Netizens who got to see the photo could not hold their words, some even requesting to be given their social media handles so that they can follow the gorgeous Miguna offsprings.

