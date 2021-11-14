“Gikaro Na Kaunty” My Story Growing Up In The Village!

When Weru TV gave me a courtesy visit to my ancestral home, the nostalgia in the air recounting childhood memories was evident. As a reignition of my boyhood life and a way of connecting with what I grew up doing as a typical village boy, visiting the community ‘kathima’ where we would go to fetch water was inescapable.

This ‘Kathima’, loosely translated to mean a stream, was the premier source of the purest form of water that the village knew. It is from such humble beginnings that my journey of many miles would sprout up. Initially, it was a journey marred sometimes with enormous hopelessness, setbacks, and adversity. Slowly, it would then pick up and with great resilience and determination, I would find myself in an unimaginable place; the United States of America.

In the words of our own high-rising international girl Lupita Nyong’o, ‘no matter where we come from, our dreams are valid.’ My journey cannot be explained any better! My story in the ‘Gikaro Na County’ series by Weru TV is an inspiration not to miss.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

“Gikaro Na Kaunty” My Story Growing Up In The Village!