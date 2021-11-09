Jambo List Co-Owner Win’s a Car from Optiven’s FurahiaNaOptiven Campaign

Jambo List Co-Owner, Mrs Serah Munyiri won a Toyota Passo during Optiven’s

FurahiaNaOptiven Campaign that was held on Oct 1st 2021. Serah who resides in New

Jersey with her family received and acknowledged the win virtually via zoom while her older

sister Margaret and her family received and drove it home on behalf Munyiri. The vehicle

was the first among the three to be won in the campaign which was launched on 1st

October 2021. Serah and her husband are business and real estate investors both in Kenya

and the USA, they recently invested with Optiven Limited and hence were entered in the

draw.

Serah virtually accepted her win, Toyota Passo after the interview by Captain Otoyo

Jambo List is a Business Marketing company based in the USA, you can visit their website

at www.jambolist.com. In an interview, Serah said, she co-owns Jambo List with her

business partner Mrs. Teresa Njoroge and their target business is to market African owned

businesses based in the USA and Kenyan Businesses targeting to market their goods and

services to Kenyans in diaspora. Serah & Teresa are professionals in their fields and also

community leaders, organizers and builders. They Started Jambo List to try and encourage

others to support their own and help in containing the dollars within the African American

community. During their official launch, many community leaders in diaspora upheld the

work that these two powerful women have done and vowed to continue their support.

Serah was excited with the win of Toyota Passo, in her interview by Captain Otoyo, she said

when she got the call that she was indeed the winner, the feeling was a mixture of

excitement, joy and blissfulness all in one. Serah said it was the first time she ever won a

gift of this great value and was very grateful to God for the gift. She is happy to have

invested with Optiven and hopes that this will mark the starting of a business relationship

with Jambo List & Optiven. She was excited as she mentioned many Kenyan diaspora will

have many opportunities to invest in Kenya as she and her business partner continues to

build a Jambo List African Businesses directory with companies based in Kenya and

beyond. www.jamboList.com is an easy to use site for both business owners and

customers looking for goods and services offered by African. It is FREE to add your

business to the directory, on your directory page, you can add images, contacts, social

media accounts and details of your business. Click here to get to the registration page

https://jambolist.com/user-registration/. JL works like a free market where you display your

business with your contacts, website and social media handles for potential customers to

easily get intouch with you. Listing a business with a jambo List is FREE but advertising is

with a fee. To maximize your sale and exposure, advertise your business with a jambo List.

It is the fastest growing and the largest African Owned Businesses directory with large

social media presence as well as physical presence in many of the USA states. The most

famous advertisement products are the banner, the premium featured businesses and the

featured business https://jambolist.com.

Above, Serah’s Sister receives the her vehicle key to the car form Optiven Limited Director

They currently have a sale ongoing and encourage you to advertise with them and take advantage of the limited time offer. Their aim is to ensure businesses based in Kenya wont find the need to travel to the USA or Canada to market to Kenyans living in diaspora as that is their speciality. At a fraction of the

cost,they are working with many businesses based in Kenya to market their products in the USA

without any travel requirements.

Jambo list has been everything that Kenya and Africa need to tap into the hungry investors

who are ready and looking to invest heavily in Africa.

Jambo List is also working with Kenyan businesses planning to travel abroad to market

their goods and services to Kenyans in diaspora. They market their travel plans and make

arrangements for their visit, ensuring accommodation bookings and local travel

arrangements are made and their visit in the US is seamless, enjoyable and productive.

Many Kenyans in diaspora have lost trust with many businesses promising regit

investments and later going under with many diaspora deposits or even being scammed

https://jambolist.com/scam/. With jambo List, once a company registers with them,they

encourage customers to rate and share a review on the working relationship to help

potential investors. You can enter reviews on websites by visiting registered businesses at

https://mub.me/BS1ME and rate or review the businesses that you work with.

Serah said she will continue to invest in real estate in Kenya and in the USA and she hopes the good ridden of winning and God’s blessings will continue to follow her. She is grateful to God for the gift of people and her community which she will continue to serve and support to increase our economic power. Serah is also a co-founder of Empowering People of African Descent (EPAD) a non profit that supports youth and young adults through mentorship, Culture and Education in diaspora.

To contact Serah or jambo list, you can use email at [email protected], call or text

9739749077 or Facebook https://www.facebook.com