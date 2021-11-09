First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Powerful and influencial Family

Kenya’s First Lady, Margaret Kenyatta, comes from a very powerful family that has had a deep influence in most government institutions.

Margaret, who attracted global accolades through her Beyond Zero Campaign, a countrywide grassroots health initiative aimed at zeroing maternal demises, and the First Lady Marathon, is now the leading figure extending her family’s legacy.

The alumnus of Kianda School is married to President Uhuru Kenyatta and together they have three kids, Jomo, Jaba Muhoho, and Ngina Kenyatta.

Her Brother

Margaret has only one elder brother known as Maina Gakuo. Although he has kept a low profile, he has been mentioned on a number of occasions.

To prove just how influential he is, President Uhuru revealed that he met his wife Margaret through him.

Maina and Uhuru attended the same school, St Mary’s High School, and that is how he coincidentally met Margaret and their love stars started aligning.

“I first met her brother. We went to the same secondary school and quickly became friends and it is through him that I managed to meet his younger sister and we started a relationship that has lasted from high school until now. I am thankful to God for that,” Uhuru stated in a past social media interactive session.

Through Maina’s influence went ahead to marry his sister at the Holy Family Basilica in 1989.

However, Maina has kept his life private with little information about him going public. But what stands out between Margaret and his brother, is their striking resemblance.

Margaret’s Parents

Margaret is the daughter of the late Ephantus Njuguna Gakuo, the former director of state-controlled Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC).

Her mother was of German origin and was known as Magdallena.

His father, an alumnus of Alliance High School, was the Secretary of the East African Tobacco Company before being appointed Director General of the East African Railways and Harbours in September 1964.

He held the position till 1976, that was 12 years of active service. Prior to that, he had lectured at some international universities outside the country.

He is hailed as one of the top individuals who revolutionised the railway network in Kenya and almost the entire East African region.

During his tenure, he sourced for over Ksh1.8 billion from World Bank that was used to finance major projects that modernised the railway line.

These include the improvement of the high capacity rolling stock, new marshaling yards, modern training methods, and better rail traffic control.

However, it was not all rosy as his last years at the corporation were characterised by go-slows by the employees.

Gakuo passed on in August 2005.

Margaret’s Children

Margaret has three children. Her first child, Jomo, is married to his long-time girlfriend, Fiona Achola Ngobi. She is the granddaughter of veteran Luo political leader, William Odongo Omamo.

Her second kid, Jaba owns his own clothing line. He has a deep passion for fashion. In 2014, he won the Showcase Designer of the Year Award in the Emerging Designer Category during the Nairobi Expo.

Ngina Kenyatta, her last-born, recently gave her a granddaughter. She is seen as the one walking in her father’s footsteps.

The family tree is expected to continue growing as its influence continues to trickle down for ages.

