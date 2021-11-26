The Impossible Is Possible: How my primary school dream of flying came true

It is every parent’s dream that their child excels. For my parents, getting direct entry to the university was such a triumph. The village, the clan and the family had produced a university material, you understand. Unfortunately for me, I was being admitted into a course I not only didn’t like but also had zero interest in. A real conflict of interest arose. My admission into the university as a government-sponsored student meant my parents would only part with some considerable amount of fees. On the contrary, it would mean taking the course for them and not for my own benefit. That was some bitter pill to swallow.

Remember my primary school dream of flying in an aeroplane somewhere out of the country? That almost became water under the bridge. I was at a crossroads of whether to completely say no to the offer, or partially say yes and try a way out. I heeded to my parent’s plea and joined the university with the hope of getting a transfer into my desired faculty. Days crawled, a week of seeking a transfer seemed like a year of prayer and fasting with no miracle.

Before I accepted to join Kenyatta University, I had made an application to the University of Nairobi to try my ‘luck’. After the literal decade of a failed transfer, I decided to find out whether my application had been considered. Guess what? I was admitted into the course of my choice. The setback? I was going to be self-sponsored and my parents would have to pay 6 times the fees of the government-sponsored program I was about to leave. It was such a nightmare.

I had two options to choose from, as commanded by my dad; to continue at Kenyatta University or quit and forget about any support. At the shock of my family and friends, I packed my belongings at KU and quit. I quickly started figuring out how to sponsor myself at the University of Nairobi. Printed fundraiser cards and planned to seek menial jobs at Norfolk hotel and apartments for pay. Just before dashing out my first card, or knocking at Norfolk’s gate, dad called me with a change of mind. He was going to sponsor my study. The longest two months of my life had come to an end, August and September 2010. I was finally admitted to the University of Nairobi in October. What a breakthrough!

Unbelievably during my 1st year of study, I secured a scholarship to continue studying my course of choice in an international university in Kyiv, Ukraine. Just like that, my primary school dream of flying came true. The impossible dream became possible. Would it have happened at Kenyatta University? Your guess is right, absolutely no! I would have to study home economics at KU while the scholarship was for engineering.

Don’t settle for less. Go for your dreams, no matter how huge a price you have to pay. The journey will not be easy, as it is said a straight path with no obstacles probably leads nowhere! The bottom line is that our dreams are achievable if we do not give up on them. If a village girl who went to school barefoot made it to the university and fought harder to get her desired course, the least you can do is give your dream a try. You can soar beyond the impossible because Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

Elizabeth is a former Diaspora who went back to Kenya after studies in Ukraine. She is a contributor of Diaspora Messenger and now an author of her first book.

