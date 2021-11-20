Well, I think for some time now, I have endlessly encountered people who were so much excited about the idea of coming to the US as students.

I have observed such excitement go away among many of these upon them realizing that the whole process of preparing and successfully relocating was never bacon and sausages! Coming to the US is not a one-day affair.

It’s a journey that can be likened to a troop of soldiers preparing to face off with an enemy.

Just like an army readying itself for some eminent threats from a foe whereby having the right intelligence about the enemy is fundamental, credible information serves as the foundation of relocating to the US.

In the underpinned video which served as part of my whole interview with Jalang’o TV, I offer a candid glimpse and a great deal of information into the process of students’ relocation into the US and what is needed at each stage.

The process of students relocation to USA via Kenya Airlift Program