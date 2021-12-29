DP Ruto Reveals Dennis Itumbi will be Confined to Hospital Bed for a Month

Deputy President William Ruto has given a detailed update on his digital Strategist and Hustler Nation Spokesman Dennis Itumbi after visiting him at the Nairobi West Hospital.

In a tweet, DP Ruto disclosed that Itumbi will be confined to his bed for a month, as per the doctor’s recommendations.

The second in command also pointed out that Itumbi’s abductors wanted to kill his spirit but unfortunately that was not successful.

“They wanted to kill his spirit but DI is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month. Like Denis,we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, kiburi na madharau and free our nation for good,” said DP Ruto in a tweet

They wanted to kill his spirit but DI is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month. Like Denis,we all must be strong knowing that in a few months we will defeat impunity, entitlement, kiburi na madharau and free our nation for good. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 29, 2021

Itumbi’s Abduction

He went on to insinuate that Itumbi was abducted by people who are supposed to protect him and other Kenyans.

“Spent time with Comrade DI last evening, saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all. They have now turned violent & fatalistic after all the negative narratives,threats and blackmail against us failed,” Ruto tweeted.