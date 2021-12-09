Wanted Billionaire Woman Mary Wambui Mungai Surrenders at Milimani Court

Billionaire businesswoman Mary Wambui Mungai has surrendered at the Milimani anti-corruption court.

The businesswoman who is wanted for allegedly evading to pay taxes amounting to Ksh2.2 billion, presented herself in court hours after she escaped a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) dragnet at Weston Hotel. She was in the company of her daughter Purity Njoki Mungai.

KRA officers who raided their hideout at Weston Hotel recovered some of their personal belongings, including bank cards, and car keys.

Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai, Purity Njoki Mungai, and LSK President Nelson Havi at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, December 9, 2021. |Courtesy| Nation|

The businesswoman and her daughter, both of who are directors of Purma Holdings Limited, have since replaced lawyer Sylvanus Osoro with Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

They walked in court donning hijabs on the morning of Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The two are facing eight counts of knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the income tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes for the period between 2014 and 2016.

A warrant of arrest was issued against the two on Wednesday, December 8, after they failed to appear in Anti-Corruption Court before Chief Magistrate, Hon. Felix Mutinda Kombo.

Through their former lawyer Sylvanus Osoro, Wambui had defended herself saying she was admitted to the hospital on November 29, hence her failure to honour summons.

The court was, however, not satisfied with the explanation since no medical records were produced to substantiate the claim.

The two had been summoned to avail themselves before KRA on December 3, to be told about charges facing them but they instead sent their accountant.

“Court agreed with the prosecution that the accused were buying time instead of confronting the charges which the court noted are of great public interest and grave,” KRA added.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Wanted Billionaire Woman Mary Wambui Mungai Surrenders at Milimani Court