Death Announcement Of Margaret Wairimu Ndirangu, sister to Dr Richards Kariuki Of VA

It is with heavy heart that we announce the promotion to glory of Margaret Wairimu Nyuguto Ndirangu, a Daughter, wife, mother, grand &, great grandmother, sister, cousin aunt and a woman of God.

Celebration of Life

Sunrise: 1945

Sunset: 29th December, 2021

Margaret Wairimu Was sister to Dr. Richards Kariuki Nyuguto and Bishop Dr. Grace Kariuki of Virginia USA Aunt to Cynthia Kariuki Morant & Alex Nyuguto Kariuki of USA.

Burial Date: 7th January 2022

Kiriogo Village, Ndaragwa North,

Nyandarua County.

You’re welcome to send your support to

CashApp or Zelle: +1 540 216 6191

Mpesa:+254 797 665 561

The Lord gave us Margaret and He has taken her home to rest in Glory

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 5:4

