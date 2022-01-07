Death Announcement Of Margaret Wairimu Ndirangu, sister to Dr Richards Kariuki Of VA

It is with heavy heart that we announce the promotion to glory of Margaret Wairimu Nyuguto Ndirangu, a Daughter, wife, mother, grand &, great grandmother, sister, cousin aunt and a woman of God.

Celebration of Life
Sunrise: 1945
Sunset: 29th December, 2021

Margaret Wairimu Was sister to Dr. Richards Kariuki Nyuguto and Bishop Dr. Grace Kariuki of Virginia USA Aunt to Cynthia Kariuki Morant & Alex Nyuguto Kariuki of USA.

Burial Date: 7th January 2022
Kiriogo Village, Ndaragwa North,
Nyandarua County.

You’re welcome to send your support to
CashApp or Zelle: +1 540 216 6191
Mpesa:+254 797 665 561

The Lord gave us Margaret and He has taken her home to rest in Glory

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 5:4

 

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Petition to USCIS to release Kenyan single mum held in detention for 3 months

