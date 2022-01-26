Foundation Celebrates World Education Day With Call To Back Learning

The World Education Day is celebrated on the 24th of January each year with focus being on how to better education pre-tertiary in particular. The theme for the year 2022 observation is Changing Course, Transforming Education the purpose of which is to see a revival of education amidst Covid 19 pandemic.

At Optiven Foundation the team of management and staff took time to look at the milestones in education at a meeting held at the head office. The opportunity was a time to see what the organization had done towards facilitating, enabling and supporting education efforts in the country.

Ann Nyaga, of the Optiven Foundation noted that the push to better education is one of the four pillars under the Optiven Foundation and which advises much of the action plan for the last five years. Chairman of the Optiven Foundation Mr. George Wachiuri while commenting on the global observation of the World Education Day said, “the Optiven Foundation is delighted to be a part of the globe, celebrating the important role played by education in improving the social economic sustainability of the community.

Through our Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme SESP we have continued to provide much needed support to students across the country and in particular those at the grassroot level.” Interventions by Optiven Foundation have also provided psycho-social support to students in schools through offering counselling services and financial support under the SESP initiative.

And as the world celebrates the role of education amidst Covid, it is in order to consider what more can be done to spread out the possibilities arising from access to education. Wachiuri adds, “the Optiven Foundation is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and in this case, we are working with partners to bring to fruition UN SDG Goal number 4 to Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all ”.

Optiven has since the year 2020 partnered with Fusion Capital who have donated towards the education pillar, making it possible to provide much needed support in schools. Speaking previously following the presentations of the 2021 accountability report of the key donations, Daniel Kamau, CEO at Fusion Capital and George Wachiuri, Chairman Optiven Foundation, both agreed that,

“Achieving inclusive and equitable quality education for all requires increasing efforts, especially for vulnerable populations, including persons with disabilities, and poor children in rural areas. Equity issues within countries are also a major challenge. This goal ensures that all girls and boys complete free primary and secondary schooling by 2030.”

Despite considerable gains in education enrolment over the years, many children do not acquire basic reading and mathematical skills at the end of their primary education. By observing the World Education Day, Optiven Foundation aims to provide equal access to affordable vocational training, to eliminate gender and wealth disparities, and achieve universal access to a quality higher education – all in line with the UN SDG Number 4 and the Education Pillar.

