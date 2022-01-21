IEBC Kicks Off Diaspora Voter Registration-Here is where to Registration

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has kicked off voter registration exercises in the diaspora.

A statement by the IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati stated that the exercise will be carried out for 15 days beginning today (Friday).

“Today, the Commission commenced the diaspora voter registration exercise for a period of 15 days. The exercise will be carried out in the 18 registration centres, as earlier gazetted on January 14, 2022,” Chebukati stated.

The voter registration exercises will be held in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Sudan, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa.

However, due to COVID -19 related travel restrictions and logistical challenges, the IEBC will not carry out a voter registration exercise in some areas that it had promised.

The areas include the United Kingdom(Kenya High Commission in London), Canada (Kenya High Commission in Ottawa, Kenya Honorary Consulate in Toronto and Kenya Honorary Consulate in Vancouver) and United Arab Emirates (Kenya Embassy in the United Arab Emirates and Kenya Consulate in Dubai).

“The Commission regrets the delay in rolling out the voter registration exercise in the affected countries and is closely working with the relevant authorities to ensure it kicks off,” IEBC Chair added.

The electoral body said the exercise will be extended by the number of days lost once the registration exercise kicks off to ensure that eligible voters have the 15 days for registration.

“The Commission affirms its commitment to afford Kenyans in the affected diaspora countries the opportunity to exercise their democratic right to register as voters to enable them to participate in the upcoming General Election,” Chebukati stated. Click Here to make appointment to Register: https://cvr.iebc.or.ke/#appointment

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

