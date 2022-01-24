Kenyan Animation, Super Sema was nominated for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Super Sema was featured in the Outstanding Animated Series category for the 2022 NAACP Awards scheduled for February 26.

The animation is streaming on YouTube and features award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o, who is also the show’s executive producer.

A professional Super Sema poster featuring Lupita Nyong’o (arms up) and the other actors. The Kenyan-born Academy winner took to social media to celebrate his nomination. “It was an honor to bring Sema live in partnership with Kukua and this recognition is very special. Super Sema reign supreme!” the actress wrote. Lupita voices the character, ‘Mom Dunia’, in the series which features an Afro-futuristic society known as dunia. Along with challenging stereotypes about people of color, the show encourages children, and especially girls, to be innovative. “Our programming will allow children to apply what they learn from the series in the real world to create, invent and play with intention,” said Vanessa Ford, Kukua’s Chief Operating Officer. The show is produced by Kukua, a media and technology start-up, of which Lupita is a shareholder. Established in August 1967, the NAACP Awards are celebrated annually to recognize outstanding performance in film, television, theater, music and literature. Super Sema will compete with Big mouth, We the people and Yasuke which appear on netflix. Is also nominated Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz. Prize winners are determined by voting. TBEN who wish to vote for the animation can do so on the official NAACP website. Source-https://www.thebharatexpressnews.com/ Kenyan Musician Creates African Superhero Comic Book

Kenyan Animated Superhero “Super Sema” Nominated For US Award