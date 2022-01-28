A Kenyan Diaspora man Samuel Wambugu who was an employee of Overland Park nursing home in Kansas was arrested and charged with raping a resident.

“Thinking about an older woman who likely was not able to protect herself being sexually assaulted is just heartbreaking,” said Mitzi McFatrich, interim director of Kansas Advocates for Better Care.

Samuel Wambugu, a former employee at The Heritage of Overland Park, was charged with rape in Johnson County. The alleged sexual assault happened on Jan. 20. Charging documents say he forced himself on an 86-year-old woman.

FOX4 reached out to the facility, which issued the following statement:

“Last week, our community experienced an incident involving potential abuse of one of our residents. Given the serious nature of the event, we notified law enforcement and the State authorities, as well as our residents families. Although we are not able to share details, this matter has been the subject of an investigation, and the individual involved has been arrested and terminated.

“We opened our community over 10 years ago because we love caring for people with dementia and partnering with families to provide our residents with the best quality of life possible. One of our core values has been to always strive to do the right thing for our residents, families, and associates. Another core value is to build trusting relationships through honesty and transparency. This incident has been deeply disturbing to all of us and sent a shockwave through our community.

“We are reviewing all issues relating to this incident to ensure the safety and protection of all our residents. We are a team of loving and caring individuals who value and respect our residents deeply.”

Source-https://fox4kc.com/

Kenyan Man Charged With Raping A Nursing Home Resident In Kansas